Former Buffalo deputy city clerk found guilty of theft and criminal conduct, misappropriating $40k

BUFFALO, Iowa — The former deputy city clerk was convicted of ongoing criminal conduct and first degree theft.

According to Scott County Court records a jury returned a verdict of guilty after Riki Harrington was accused of misappropriating $44,000 over the course of three years.

The trial lasted from Monday, March 8 through Thursday, March 11.

According to previous reports, Auditor of State Rob Sand said the money was either not deposited, improperly disbursed, or was not properly documented in the City of Buffalo.

This happened between April of 2015 to August of 2018.

The city clerk discovered something was amiss in 2018 when preparing for the city's annual exam, according to the report. It was discovered that the collections recorded for fines from Scott County in Fiscal Year 2018 added up to about half of that which was received in previous years.

Harrington is set to be sentenced on Thursday, May 6 at 9 a.m.

Here's the breakdown of what the audit uncovered, which was released in April of 2020: