Former Buffalo city worker accused of misappropriating more than $40k

The former deputy city clerk has been charged with ongoing criminal conduct and first-degree theft.

BUFFALO, Iowa — Buffalo, Iowa's former deputy city clerk is facing charges after an audit discovered more than $44,000 had been misappropriated over the course of three years.

According to an audit released by Auditor of State Rob Sand, the money was either not deposited, improperly disbursed, or was not properly documented in the City of Buffalo. The investigation looked over a period from April of 2015 to August of 2018.

"The special investigation was requested by city officials as a results of concerns regarding certain financial transactions processed by the former Deputy City Clerk, Riki Harrington."

On Monday, April 13, Harrington was charged with ongoing criminal conduct and first-degree theft, according to Scott County Attorney Mike Walton. She's due in court on May 14.