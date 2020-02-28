Former Aledo bank executive sentenced to pay $23.5 million and serve 5 years in prison

Dana Frye was sentenced to the maximum prison term.

ALEDO, Ill. — Dana Frye, a former executive vice president, and chief loan officer of the now-closed Country Bank of Aledo has been sentenced to five years in prison, the maximum possible sentence.

Frye was ordered to immediately pay $23.5 million in restitution.

During his court appearance Thursday, October 10, Frye pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to make materially false statements to the Country Bank board of directors to influence the bank to make loans to entities in which he held a personal financial interest.

Court records say Frye held a personal financial interest in developments including a golf course and surrounding residential lots in Sherrard Illinois.