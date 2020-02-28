Former Aledo bank executive sentenced to pay $23.5 million and serve 5 years in prison

ALEDO, Ill. — Dana Frye, a former executive vice president, and chief loan officer of the now-closed Country Bank of Aledo has been sentenced to five years in prison, the maximum possible sentence.
Frye was ordered to immediately pay $23.5 million in restitution.
During his court appearance Thursday, October 10, Frye pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to make materially false statements to the Country Bank board of directors to influence the bank to make loans to entities in which he held a personal financial interest.
Court records say Frye held a personal financial interest in developments including a golf course and surrounding residential lots in Sherrard Illinois.
"Frye, 66, of Bettendorf, Iowa, helped found Country Bank and served as executive vice president and chief loan officer for Country Bank from its formation in March 2000 to Dec. 31, 2010. In October 2011, Country Bank failed and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, as receiver, covered losses in excess of $70 million."