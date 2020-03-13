Five teenagers and a 12-year-old accused of assaulting staff member to escape Wittenmyer Youth Center, Leslie Program

Police say the group assaulted a staff member at the Wittenmyer Youth Center, Leslie Program, and escaped.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Five teenagers and a 12-year-old assaulted a staff member at the Wittenmyer Youth Center, Leslie Program, and escaped from the center, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

The assault happened around 3:25 a.m. on Friday, March 13, said the police statement. The group was able to access a pass card and got out of the locked facility.

Police said the group was involved in a number of robberies while on the run overnight.

Just before 5:30 a.m., a stolen vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of East 15th Street. Police said about a half-hour later, it was found severely damaged after it crashed into a wall near Locust Street and Grand Avenue; one of the escapees was arrested.

Another stolen vehicle was reported around 6 a.m. in the 900 block of East Laurel Street. About a half-hour later, the vehicle was found at the intersection of Kimberly Road and Welcome Way. When police tried to stop the vehicle, it hit a squad car and drove off.

Police decided not to chase it, and later found the vehicle near Central Park Avenue and LeClaire Street. One escapee was taken into custody.

Around 7:20 a.m., four juveniles who matched the descriptions of the escapees were spotted near 1900 College Avenue. When police approached the group, they scattered. Two were arrested after a foot chase in the 1900 block of Carey Avenue.

Three hours later, police got reports that two juveniles near Locust Street and Eastern Avenue were asking for rides. Police apprehended the pair near Pleasant Court.

All of the escapees were charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. Two 16 year olds were charged with robbery and theft and were booked into the Scott County Jail.