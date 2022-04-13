Brawl, shooting send Iowa Wesleyan campus into lockdown Tuesday night

A fight between nearly two-dozen people Tuesday night in Mount Pleasant resulted in one teen being shot and a college campus being placed under lockdown.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — A fight between 20 or more people Tuesday night, April 12 resulted in one teen being shot and a college campus being placed under lockdown, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report about a large fight in the area of West Broad and North Jackson streets. While en route to the fight, officers learned that shots had been fired, according to a release from the department.

Police said many people had been fighting near an Iowa Wesleyan University dorm, and, at one point, someone pulled out a handgun and eventually fired, leaving an 18-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

Due to the close proximity to the incident, the campus was ordered to shelter in place while police searched the area, according to a post on the university's Facebook page.

Officers began searching a campus dorm for suspects, and two ended up in custody at the Henry County Jail for participating in the riot, police said.