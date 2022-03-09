Fight inside Genesis lobby ends with 1 person shot

Police charged a man and woman after a fight between them ended with shots fired early Wednesday at Genesis Medical Center.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A physical altercation between a man and a woman ended with a shooting early Wednesday morning inside the Emergency Department Lobby at Genesis Medical Center, according to the Davenport Police Department.

G'sani Natrice Bogan, 21, and Fasheed Terek Rush, 19, were physically fighting at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 9 in the lobby of the hospital at 1401 West Central Park Avenue, Davenport police said. Security footage showed multiple bystanders present as Bogan pulled out a handgun. She and Rush fought for control of the gun before Bogan shot him.

According to incident reports, a bullet struck Rush in his left thigh and caused damage to the lobby, but no bystanders were injured. Officers and hospital staff responded quickly to the incident and placed the hospital under lockdown to ensure safety of patients, visitors and workers.

Following police investigation into the shooting, Rush was charged with simple assault, and Bogan was charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, reckless use of a firearm and carrying a weapon.

Later, at 1:11 p.m., Genesis released a statement regarding the incident via press release:

"A disturbance involving a firearm took place at our GMC-Davenport West Campus Emergency Department lobby early this morning. While this incident occurred inside our Emergency Department lobby, this unfortunately could have happened anywhere in our community, as we live in a time where violence is all too common. Our Genesis security staff, health care professionals, and Davenport police heroes swiftly took actions to protect those in the vicinity of the Emergency Department lobby. Genesis Security contacted Davenport police; staff escorted a couple of patients in the waiting area inside the Emergency Department; and the Emergency Department went on lock-down as part of established protocols to ensure the safety of our patients and staff. We are grateful to our Genesis security staff and Davenport Police Department's quick response and are working closely with police as they conduct their investigation.

Safety and security is a top priority for Genesis. We proactively review and hold safety exercises and training for all Genesis employees. A thorough review is taking place to ensure best practices in our safety protocols, which continue to be in place for all Genesis facilities. Genesis is also evaluating appropriate actions to further increase safety measures in our Emergency Department lobbies. We are offering counseling support for employees and patients who may have been impacted.

This is an ongoing Davenport police investigation and we are cooperating with police."