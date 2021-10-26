10 windows on the east side of the building were replaced. It took about four months to have the custom glass delivered.

In the heart of downtown Davenport, the Figge is a reflection of its community.

"It’s, you know, the cultural anchor of the Quad Cities," Michelle Hargrave said, the executive director of the museum.

This week, crews replaced the ten windows damaged in the June shooting across the street at the parking ramp.

"We knew that it was going to be the late fall before they were going to be replaced," Hargrave said.

Hargrave said it took all summer -- about four months -- for the custom glass to be delivered, so each window would match the others around it and be the same as what was installed before the shooting.

As new glass is positioned into place, the Figge staff are reflecting, too.

"Education has always been part of our mission, but in recent years we’ve really focused our education programs on those that need them the most," Hargrave said.

Under a new pilot program that started in the 2021-2022 school year, the Figge is partnering with Rock Island High School to bring arts and related programs directly into the classroom.

"We’re working with the at-risk students," Hargrave said.

The museum has also diversified its collection of art inside the Figge.

"They’re seeing their experience represented, they’re seeing themselves on our walls, so it makes them feel like this is their museum, that this belongs to them, too," Hargrave said.

Hargrave hopes the school pilot program and the new exhibits connect with the younger population in the Quad Cities.

The Figge is taking this opportunity to better reflect the community around them.

"What happened in June reinforced what we’re doing," Hargrave said. "And it showed us that this work is vital to the Quad Cities, and we have a role in addressing the systematic inequalities and issues that are within the Quad Cities."

If you know anything about what happened in June during the shooting, you can submit a tip to Crimestoppers of the Quad Cities by calling 309-782-9500. There is a $2,000 reward.