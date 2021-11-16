FBI seeks information on identity of man in child sexual exploitation investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help identifying a man who they said may have information on a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
Known only as John Doe 45, the FBI released pictures of the unidentified man Tuesday. They said video of the man with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. They said data showed the videos were produced between January and April of 2019.
John Doe 45 is white, with brown hair, brown moustache, and a brown beard. He speaks English in the video. Agents said it’s possible his appearance has changed over the years.
Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
From the FBI: This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.