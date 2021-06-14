FBI searching for teenage girl kidnapped from Peru, Illinois

Multiple witnesses saw two men forcing the girl into a car early Monday morning.

PERU, Ill. — The FBI is looking for a teenage girl from Peru, Illinois, after reports of a kidnapping on Monday, June 14th.

Police say multiple witnesses saw two men at around 5 a.m. forcing a teenage girl, approximately 14 to 16 years old, into a white pick-up truck with a topper. They say there was yelling and screaming.

It was reported near the intersection of Plum and 7th Street, next to Washington Park. That's about 80 miles east of the Quad Cities.

A spokesperson with the FBI says it is possible the kidnappers are travelling south towards Springfield, but the direction is unknown.

Descriptions of the victim and attackers will be shared once they become available.