$15k reward offered for information in shooting death of Southern Illinois University student

The FBI and Carbondale Police Department are seeking information on the murder of 18-year-old Keeshanna Jackson.

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Authorities are still searching for the people responsible for the murder of a Southern Illinois University student, 18-year-old Keeshanna Jackson.

The FBI released a statement on Tuesday, October 12, offering a reward up to $10,000 for information related to Jackson's murder. The Carbondale Police Department is also offering $5,000.

On August 22, Jackson was attending a party at 501 West Cherry Street, less than a mile northeast of campus, when Carbondale police responded to shots fired at that location.

Officers arrived and found Jackson in the yard with gunshot wounds. She was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Three other people also suffered gunshot wounds and were treated at medical facility and where they were later released.

Carbondale police believe there were multiple shooters involved in the incident, according to the FBI's statement.

The party had between 75 and 100 people in attendance, which made for numerous witness accounts.

"The Carbondale Police Department along with the FBI and other law enforcement partners continue to investigate this case to bring justice to Keeshanna and her family," said Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno. "We want anyone with information to assist with this investigation to help us reach this goal and we are willing to reward anyone who does."