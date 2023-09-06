Man charged in fatal shooting during 'domestic disturbance' in Troy, Illinois

The man's bail was set at $1 million. He remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

TROY, Ill. — A man has been charged in the fatal shooting stemming from a domestic disturbance in Troy, Illinois.

The Madison County State's Attorney announced Wednesday that Michael Perham, 52, of Troy, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

According to police, officers were called Tuesday to the 2100 block of Tramore regarding a shooting that had just occurred. Officers arrived to find a man standing at the apartment's front door with his hands above his head. Police immediately handcuffed him and searched the house.

Police said they found a woman unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds inside the home. Officers began first aid until Troy paramedics arrived. Several attempts to save the woman's life failed and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified Wednesday as Maha Tiimob. The woman's age was not released.

Charging documents say Perham and Tiimob had been in a relationship.

Perham's bail was set at $1 million. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

