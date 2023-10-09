19-year-old charged for fatal shooting near Belleville Chili Cook-off

The shooting on Saturday was just two blocks away from the Belleville Chili Cook-off.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A 19-year-old man has been charged for a fatal shooting over the weekend in Belleville, Illinois.

Omarion D. Williams, of East St. Louis, was charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office with one count of first-degree murder, according to the Belleville Police Department.

According to police, officers responded around noon Saturday, Oct. 7, to the area of North 1st and West B streets after guests at a downtown Belleville chili cook-off event heard several gunshots fired.

There, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

He was identified by Belleville police on Monday as Aaron Metts.

The shooting was just two blocks away from the Belleville Chili Cook-off, which was ongoing at the time of the shooting in Belleville Public Square, but police said they do not believe it was in any way related to the event. They also did not believe anyone at the event was in immediate danger.

Police said Williams will be transported to the St. Clair County Jail for a detention hearing.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."