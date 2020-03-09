Fatal officer-involved shooting on the night of Davenport rioting deemed justified

Police were in the area looking for people involved in another shooting when people on the street shot at the police truck, hitting the officer driving at the time.

The Scott County attorney says a Davenport police officer was justified when he shot and killed a man during a night of violence and rioting in the city.

Marquis Tousant was found shot dead near 14th and Myrtle in the early morning hours of June 1.

His body was found hours after a shootout involving officers riding in an unmarked police truck. The Scott County attorney released his findings after investigating what happened that night.

Police were in the area looking for people involved in another shooting when people on the street shot at the police truck, hitting the officer driving at the time.

The officer in the passenger seat shot back but didn't know if anyone had been hit until Tousant's body was found hours later.