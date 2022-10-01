Woman faces DUI charge for fatal Moline crash, police say

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 9.
A Davenport woman has been charged in a Moline car crash that killed 69-year-old Gregory Blaser of Silvis back in January, according to the Moline Police Department.
At about 4 p.m. Jan. 9, Alijah Quilty, 26, was driving westbound on 36th Avenue near 7th Street and John Deere Road when her SUV crossed into the eastbound lane and struck Blaser's vehicle head-on.
According to police, both cars sustained heavy damage in the collision, and the drivers had to be extracted from their vehicles. Both drivers saw life-threatening injuries, and Blaser later died as a result.
Quilty turned herself into police on March 25, and the Rock Island County State Attorney filed two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol against her. She was released from police custody after posting a $50,000 bond.