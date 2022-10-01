Woman faces DUI charge for fatal Moline crash, police say

Alijah Quilty was arrested for the head-on collision that happened Jan. 9 on 36th Avenue in Moline.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 9.

A Davenport woman has been charged in a Moline car crash that killed 69-year-old Gregory Blaser of Silvis back in January, according to the Moline Police Department.

At about 4 p.m. Jan. 9, Alijah Quilty, 26, was driving westbound on 36th Avenue near 7th Street and John Deere Road when her SUV crossed into the eastbound lane and struck Blaser's vehicle head-on.

According to police, both cars sustained heavy damage in the collision, and the drivers had to be extracted from their vehicles. Both drivers saw life-threatening injuries, and Blaser later died as a result.