2nd person has died as result of I-74 bike path crash

Anthony Castaneda is the second person to die as a result of injuries sustained in the May 22 incident on the I-74 bike and pedestrian path.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on May 23, 2022.

A second pedestrian has died as a result of the traffic crash that happened early Sunday, May 22 on the Interstate 74 bike and pedestrian path, according to the Moline Police Department.

Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, of Moline was the second person to die after the driver of an SUV drunkenly drove onto the newly opened I-74 bike path and struck three pedestrians at about 2 a.m. Sunday. Ethan L. Gonzalez, 21, of Moline also died due to his injuries.

A public visitation for Gonzalez was held Thursday, May 27 at Rafferty Funeral Home in Moline.

The suspect, 46-year-old Chhabria Harris of East Moline, now faces 11 charges in connection to the incident, according to the Rock Island County State's Attorney. She initially faced 10.

The charges against her as of Friday include two counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing death, one count of aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, three counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, three counts of aggravated reckless driving and two counts of reckless homicide.

Harris remains in custody at the Rock Island County Jail, on a $2 million bond, according to the state's attorney.