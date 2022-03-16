One teenager was killed and two others remain hospitalized after the drive-by shooting.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The community is still reeling from a shooting outside of East High School that killed one teenager last week. Police said Wednesday two other victims remain hospitalized, but both are expected to survive.

Joe Enriques Henry, an activist with the League of United Latin American Citizens said Latino leaders are working hard to support all of those affected.

"We will provide... all kinds of support to those families for Jose Lopez, his family and for the two girls that were injured," Henry said. "But we know that there's an outpouring of support now from community activists."

A family friend of one of the suspects, who asked to remain anonymous, expressed how her heart breaks for the victims and their families. She also sees the family of the accused needing support during this difficult time—a perspective she didn't have before.

"I'd wonder cliché things like 'how could families let this happen?'" she said. "That is just so wrong, I've realized, because these people are shocked by a child that has gone in the wrong direction. And it never occurred to me if you hear a bad story on the news to think about the other side of the coin."

She has spoken with the suspect's younger siblings who tell her the weight of this tragedy has fallen on their shoulders

"One thing I tried to do is say to the children that in very good families, sometimes people make terrible, terrible mistakes. And that we have to somehow reach deep down and find the strength and to carry on when you have that sadness in a family," she said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds also commented on the incident Wednesday, saying the education system must do better

"The tragedy is... our educational system is letting these kids down," Reynolds said. "They should have been in school, we should be figuring out resources to help them stay there."

The family friend of the suspect wants the community to know the family of the accused is devastated for the victims and their loved ones. She hopes that by coming forward, she'll remind others one person's decision does not represent who that family is as a whole. She also hopes the community can extend their hearts and grace to all involved.