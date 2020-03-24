Ex-campaign staffer sues Bloomberg over layoffs, cites fraud

The lawsuit accuses Bloomberg of “fraudulently” enticing people to join his campaign with promises he did not fulfill.

A former staffer for Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign has filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the billionaire broke a promise to pay his thousands of campaign workers through November, regardless of whether his 2020 bid was successful.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, accuses Bloomberg of “fraudulently” enticing people to join his campaign with promises he did not fulfill.

It argues he breached his contract with those employees by laying them off shortly after he ended his campaign on March 4.