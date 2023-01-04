Eldridge Police asks for help identifying gun store burglars

Eldridge authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals caught on camera breaking into an Eldridge gun store.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Officials are looking for two individuals caught on camera breaking into an Eldridge gun store, according to an Eldridge Police Department Facebook post.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, at about 4 a.m., two men broke into Square Shooters Gun Store.

According to the post, both suspects were armed with handguns. They fled the store, without stealing any weapons, shortly after breaking in.

The two men are suspected of committing burglaries at other gun stores in the Quad Cities area.

The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information you believe could be useful to authorities, please call the Eldridge Police Department at 563-285-9822 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. As a caller, you do not have to give your identity.