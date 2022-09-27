x
Crime

Eldridge man sentenced to 15 years in prison for child pornography charge

The 33-year-old man was also ordered to pay a total of $42,000 to his 14 victims.
Credit: MGN

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — An Eldridge man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday after a child pornography conviction, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities said that 33-year-old Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett of Eldridge received a 180-month prison sentence after he plead guilty to a charge of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

He was also ordered to pay $3,00 to each of his 14 victims for a total of $42,000.

According to court documents, Walker-Bennett was caught via a tip submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He admitted to using a social media application to acquire child pornography for over 11 years and using numerous email addresses to cover his tracks.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office investigated the case and handed it off to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa for prosecution.

