Man charged for June fatal shooting in Eldridge

Shane Bostrom of Eldridge was charged with 1st-degree murder in the June 10 fatal shooting of his wife, Jessica Bostrom.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The Scott County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, Nov. 29 that Shane Bostrom was charged with 1st-degree murder in the death of his wife, Jessica Bostrom.

The murder charge was the result of a Scott County investigation into the death of 28-year-old Jessica earlier this year, according to a news release from police.

According to police, Jessica was found shot and killed June 10 at a home on the 300 block of West Davenport Street in Eldridge after the Eldridge Police Department, Scott County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol responded to the report of a shooting.