x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged for June fatal shooting in Eldridge

Shane Bostrom of Eldridge was charged with 1st-degree murder in the June 10 fatal shooting of his wife, Jessica Bostrom.
Credit: Scott County Jail

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The Scott County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, Nov. 29 that Shane Bostrom was charged with 1st-degree murder in the death of his wife, Jessica Bostrom.

The murder charge was the result of a Scott County investigation into the death of 28-year-old Jessica earlier this year, according to a news release from police. 

According to police, Jessica was found shot and killed June 10 at a home on the 300 block of West Davenport Street in Eldridge after the Eldridge Police Department, Scott County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol responded to the report of a shooting.

Shane was arrested June 10 following the shooting and was being held at the Scott County Jail for unrelated charges, including:

  • Controlled substance violation.
  • Child endangerment.
  • Failure to affix drug stamp.
  • Obstructing prosecution or defense.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Related Articles

In Other News

Investigation under way in East Moline after two 18 year old girls found dead in a running car