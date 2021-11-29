Man charged for June fatal shooting in Eldridge

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The Scott County Sheriff's Office announced Monday, Nov. 29 that Shane Bostrom was charged with 1st-degree murder in the death of his wife, Jessica Bostrom.
The murder charge was the result of a Scott County investigation into the death of 28-year-old Jessica earlier this year, according to a news release from police.
According to police, Jessica was found shot and killed June 10 at a home on the 300 block of West Davenport Street in Eldridge after the Eldridge Police Department, Scott County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol responded to the report of a shooting.
Shane was arrested June 10 following the shooting and was being held at the Scott County Jail for unrelated charges, including:
- Controlled substance violation.
- Child endangerment.
- Failure to affix drug stamp.
- Obstructing prosecution or defense.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.