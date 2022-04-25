Shots fired call ends with arrest of 3 juveniles, East Moline police say

The police department says officers responded to the Gas N Dash Mart located at 809 19th Street shortly before 5:40 p.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A Sunday evening shots fired call resulted in the arrest of three juveniles, according to a press release from the East Moline Police Department.

The release says officers responded to the Gas N Dash Mart located at 809 19th Street shortly before 5:40 p.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired. Police say "it was soon determined" that a shooting happened in the 900 block of 21st Street. Shell casings were found in that area.

Witnesses on the scene told officers they saw three vehicles involved in the incident: a white car, a black truck, and a silver car with no back window. Witnesses also said they saw someone pointing a handgun at the white car.

Officers conducted a traffic stop after locating the silver vehicle in the 100 block of 2nd Street in Silvis occupied by three male juveniles. The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office and the Hampton Police Department assisted in the stop.

While searching the juveniles, police discovered one had a loaded handgun on his person.

All three were taken into custody and interviewed by detectives, according to East Moline police. Only two of them were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and transported to a nearby juvenile detention center.

The other juvenile was released to his parents, police say.

The investigation into this incident is still under investigation. Police were able to locate the black truck and found it had been shot "multiple times." However, the white sedan has yet to be located.

Those with any information are encouraged to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.