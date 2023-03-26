East Moline shooting leaves man dead, standoff ensues

One man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in East Moline. The suspect was captured following an hours-long standoff.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — One man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in East Moline, according to an East Moline Police Department news release.

Around 5:07 a.m., officers responded to 146 15th Avenue in East Moline for a report of shots fired with injury. Upon arrival, they found a wounded man outside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers learned that the suspect was still inside the residence and set up a perimeter. Around 9:30 a.m., the suspect was seen fleeing the area on foot and was arrested without incident in the 100 block of 16th Avenue.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Zaccheus N. Hayes. Hayes is currently imprisoned at the Rock Island County Jail on First Degree Murder charges. His first court appearance will be on Monday, March 27 at 1 p.m.