Police: East Moline resident tied up, several items stolen in home invasion

The East Moline Police Department were called to a home in the 200 block of 31st Avenue after two people tied up the resident, demanded money and ultimately took items from his home Wednesday, a statement from Lt. Jason Kratt said.

One of the people is being described as a skinny black male around 6 feet tall who was wearing a black ski mask. The second person is described as a heavy-set black male wearing a black ski mask.

An investigation is ongoing.