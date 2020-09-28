East Moline Police seek info on shooting near bar on Avenue of the Cities

Police are asking for information from the public after a 41-year-old man was shot.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities, near Leisure Time Billiards, Sunday, September 27, according to a statement from Lt. Jason Kratt with the East Moline Police Department.

The 41-year-old injured man had been shot in the torso and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, said Lt. Kratt. He was listed in stable condition.

In connection with the shooting, investigators said they were looking for a black male who got into the passenger side of a silver Monte Carlo with no front license plate, according to Lt. Kratt's statement.

Investigators are talking to witnesses and looking over evidence from the scene.