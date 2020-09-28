East Moline Police seek info on shooting near bar on Avenue of the Cities

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Police are asking for information from the public after a 41-year-old man was shot near an establishment on Avenue of the Cities.
The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at 7th Street and Avenue of the Cities, near Leisure Time Billiards, Sunday, September 27, according to a statement from Lt. Jason Kratt with the East Moline Police Department.
The 41-year-old injured man had been shot in the torso and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, said Lt. Kratt. He was listed in stable condition.
In connection with the shooting, investigators said they were looking for a black male who got into the passenger side of a silver Monte Carlo with no front license plate, according to Lt. Kratt's statement.
Investigators are talking to witnesses and looking over evidence from the scene.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1546 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.