Bettendorf woman arrested for hitting, killing pedestrian in East Moline

31-year-old Sophia Powell turned herself into the Rock Island County Jail on June 29. She has been arrested and booked on two charges.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A Bettendorf woman has been arrested for hitting and killing a pedestrian in East Moline on Monday, June 26.

31-year-old Sophia L. Powell has been arrested and booked for aggravated reckless driving and reckless driving, a class 4 felony and a class A misdemeanor. East Moline Police say several traffic citations are also pending.

Powell is currently being held at the Rock Island County Jail where she turned herself in on Thursday. Her bond is set at $2,000 cash.

Court records show Powell has at least 13 previous traffic violations in both Rock Island and Scott Counties, including one in Scott County as recently as May 2.

On June 26 at 9:06 p.m., the East Moline Police Department was called to the 800 block of 19th Street for a pedestrian crash. 36-year-old Julius Y. Figures of Moline had been hit by a car and was suffering from significant chest injuries. While he was rushed to emergency medical care, he soon passed away.

Powell, who was only identified after her arrest, remained at the scene until police arrived. From there, she was also brought to an area hospital, and then later released pending charges.

The next day about 100 community members, including Figures' family and friends, gathered to remember their loved one.

East Moline Police say their investigation into what happened that night is continuing. Anyone with any information is told to contact the department at 309-752-1555 or reach out to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. You may also submit an anonymous tip via the "P3 Tips" mobile app.

This is a developing story we will continue to update both on air and online.