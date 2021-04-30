East Moline man arrested after allegedly stabbing girlfriend multiple times

A East Moline woman is in the hospital with many stab wounds after an altercation with her boyfriend.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — An East Moline woman has been hospitalized after her boyfriend allegedly stabbing her multiple times overnight on Friday, April 30.

According to the East Moline Police Department, officers received a call at about 12:23 a.m. a woman reporting that her boyfriend had stabbed her repeatedly.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 800 block of 15th Avenue and located the woman, who had indeed suffered multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, where she remains in stable condition.

Police were able to quickly locate the suspect, 49-year-old , Richard Lomas. After a brief struggle, officers took him into custody.