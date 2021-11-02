Woman arrested after fight, stabbing outside East Moline sports bar

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A fight that took place inside an East Moline sports bar on Sunday, February 7 turned into a stabbing that left one man in the hospital.
According to East Moline police, officers were alerted to a fight taking place at Leisure Time Billiards on Avenue of the Cities at 1:15 a.m.
When police arrived they discovered that a man had been stabbed during the altercation, and he was rushed to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
A knife was found at the scene, and witnesses identified 33-year-old Heather Inman as the suspect. Officers were able to locate and arrest her shortly after.
Inman resides in the Rock Island County Jail, charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery and Resisting a Peace Officer.