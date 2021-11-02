Woman arrested after fight, stabbing outside East Moline sports bar

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect after receiving a report that a man had been stabbed inside Leisure Time in East Moline.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A fight that took place inside an East Moline sports bar on Sunday, February 7 turned into a stabbing that left one man in the hospital.

According to East Moline police, officers were alerted to a fight taking place at Leisure Time Billiards on Avenue of the Cities at 1:15 a.m.

When police arrived they discovered that a man had been stabbed during the altercation, and he was rushed to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A knife was found at the scene, and witnesses identified 33-year-old Heather Inman as the suspect. Officers were able to locate and arrest her shortly after.