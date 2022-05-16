Gunshot victim found outside of East Moline bar Saturday morning, police say

After helping taverns clear the area after closing, police East Moline officers heard gunshots and rushed to the scene to find a gunshot victim in front of a bar.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — While helping nearby businesses clear the area after closing, East Moline police officers heard gunshots and found a wounded person outside a bar early Saturday morning.

According to the East Moline Police Department, at about 3:02 a.m. on May 14, officers were in the area of 13th Street and 13th Avenue helping clear the area of customers after tavern closings when gunshots suddenly rang out.

Officers made their way to the Top Shelf Lounge in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue where they found a person just outside the building who had been shot in the chest. The officers also found the person to be armed with a handgun.

The gunshot victim was secured and sent to a nearby hospital for initial treatment before being transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where officials say they are in stable condition.

Officers found shell casings of multiple different calibers at the scene of the shooting, and video surveillance is currently being investigated.

The case remains under investigation. The identity of the victim was not released, and no suspect has been named as of Monday evening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. You can remain anonymous.