4 arrested after shots fired, fight at East Moline bar early Sunday

Police responded to a shots fired call at Jim's Domino Lounge at about 3 a.m. and arrested four people involved in a fight that happened outside the building.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Four Illinois women were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight at an East Moline bar that broke out during a shots fired incident.

According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to Jim's Domino Lounge on 13th Street after gunshots were reported.

Police arrived at the location to discover that a series of fights had broken out outside the business.

After ending the brawls and securing the scene, officers found several shell casings, but no evidence of anyone having been struck by the gunfire.

Independent from the shots fired investigation, police arrested four women reportedly involved in the fights.

Lexus Houston-Johnson, 24, Katonya Houston, 50, and Dianthia Kelley,23, all from Rock Island, were charged with battery. Moline resident Alizea Hanes, 26, was arrested on charges of 2nd-degree robbery on a warrant out of Davenport, Iowa.

EMPD is continuing to investigate the incident.