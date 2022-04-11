Man hospitalized after shooting at East Moline apartment

A man is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound following an incident at an East Moline apartment.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot during an altercation in an East Moline apartment Sunday afternoon.

According to the East Moline Police Department, at about 3:11 p.m. on April 10, authorities were notified of a man who was brought to an emergency room after being shot in the upper torso.

Police found that the incident took place at an apartment in the 1200 block of 49th Avenue Court and launched an investigation.

Investigators determined quickly that the shooting was a targeted attack, and not a random act of violence, and say that there is no further danger to the public.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening, and a suspect has not been named.