East Moline weekend bar shooting leaves 1 injured

The shooting took place in the parking lot of Jim's Domino Lounge, but the victim was located in Rock Island, suffering from a leg wound.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — On early Sunday morning around 3:07 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at Jim's Domino Lounge in the 1300 block of 13th Street, according to the East Moline Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located one witness, who told officers that they heard several gunshots and that everyone involved in the incident had left the area. Officers found multiple shell casings in the middle of the road near the bar's parking lot.

East Moline police were later notified that a male victim was located in Rock Island, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Their investigation determined that the victim's injury was a result of the East Moline incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

No suspects have been identified as of Tuesday. Additional witnesses are still being interviewed and video surveillance of the incident is still being reviewed.

This incident took place after four women were arrested in August in the same location. Police said a large brawl involving multiple parties took place, eventually leading to gunshots. Though nobody was wounded by gunfire in the August incident, the four women were arrested and charged with battery.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

