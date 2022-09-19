x
21-year-old woman hospitalized after early Sunday shooting in Davenport, suspect in custody

Police say that evidence gathered from the scene and the 21-year-old female victim suggests that the suspect shot her during a verbal altercation.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot by a teenage suspect early Sunday morning, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Police said that at about 4:05 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19,  officers responded to the 1000 block of West 6th Street after a shots fired report. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

Later, police were made aware that a gunshot victim had arrived at a nearby hospital by private vehicle. The victim, a 21-year-old woman, has sustained a serious, but not life-threatening, injury.

Investigators found that a verbal altercation between multiple people escalated into the firing of gunshots, which injured the victim and damaged a house.

19-year-old Terry Miller was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.

The incident remains under investigation.

