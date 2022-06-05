Two injured after early morning shooting in Davenport Saturday

Two men were sent to the hospital in what police described as an argument that turned violent.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people were sent to the hospital after an altercation early Saturday morning in Davenport.

According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 1:27 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West Third Street after a report of shots fired and a gunshot injury.

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital by EMS. Additionally, a 23-year-old man who has also suffered a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital via a private vehicle.

Police say that early investigation suggests that the incident began as a verbal altercation before escalating into gun violence.