Eastern Iowa man gets 3 decades for killing woman with SUV

Bret Klima, 32, of Urbana was sentenced to prison for hitting a couple with his SUV while under the influence.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A judge in Cedar Rapids has sentenced an eastern Iowa man to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to hitting a couple with his sport utility vehicle.

Judge Ian Thornhill sentenced 32-year-old Bret D. Klima of Urbana after he pleaded guilty to one count each of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence and serious injury by a vehicle.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported that Judge Thornhill gave Klima 25 years for the vehicular homicide and five years for the serious injury charge. The sentences will be consecutive for up to 30 years. He also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.