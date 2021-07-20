Police: Teen fatally shot in Dubuque; 2 other teens arrested

Police believe that 18-year-old Robert Powell-Moore was shot during an altercation with a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl in a Dubuque alley.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Police say an 18-year-old man was shot to death in Dubuque over the weekend, and two younger teens have been arrested in connection to the death.

The Telegraph Herald reports that 18-year-old Robert Powell-Moore died at a hospital on the afternoon of Saturday, July 17 after officers found him with a gunshot wound to his chest.

