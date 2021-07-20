Police: Teen fatally shot in Dubuque; 2 other teens arrested

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Police say an 18-year-old man was shot to death in Dubuque over the weekend, and two younger teens have been arrested in connection to the death.
The Telegraph Herald reports that 18-year-old Robert Powell-Moore died at a hospital on the afternoon of Saturday, July 17 after officers found him with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Police say an investigation found that Powell-Moore was shot during an altercation with a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl in a Dubuque alley. Dubuque is about 75 miles north of the Quad Cities.
Police arrested the two younger teens on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons. Their names have not been released, and both remained charged Monday as juveniles.