Iowa pharmacist admits stealing, tampering with costumers' medications

Anthony Pape, 33, admitted to stealing and tampering with costumers' prescription drugs at two different Dubuque pharmacies.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa pharmacist pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 22 to stealing and tampering with prescription medications at two different Dubuque pharmacies, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a plea agreement, Anthony Pape, 33, admitted he tampered with hundreds of doses of costumers' medications during his employment at the Dubuque pharmacies by removing all or most of the controlled substances - primarily stimulants - from the capsules and then returning the empty capsules to the pharmacy bulk prescription bottle that would later be dosed out to patients.

Court documents from the Iowa Board of Pharmacy revealed that patients experienced adverse effects from receiving the empty capsules.

According to a release from the department of justice, he was convicted of two counts of theft of controlled substances and two counts of tampering with a consumer product, specifically a controlled substance. Pape will forfeit his Iowa pharmacist's license and now faces up to 28 years in prison, a $1 million fine and 8 years of supervised release following imprisonment.