Iowa man in prison after high-speed chase injures pregnant woman, child

Christopher Evans of Dubuque was sentenced to over nine years in prison after fleeing cops and trying to get rid of a gun, marijuana and stolen cash.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids judge sentenced one man to over nine years in prison after a high-speed chase with police that left a pregnant woman and child injured.

Christopher Evans, 33, of Dubuque pleaded guilty on June 7 to possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams on Tuesday, Jan. 25 sentenced Evans to 110 months in prison and an additional three years of supervision upon release.

Police conducted a traffic stop at about 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2020 at 16th Street and Central Avenue in Dubuque. A K-9 narcotics sniff of Evans' vehicle alerted police to the presence of marijuana, and police directed him to exit his car, according to the Dubuque Police Department. Instead of following police instructions, Evans backed up rapidly, hit a squad car and initiated a high-speed police chase.

During the chase, Evans tried to dispose of a loaded gun, $14,000 in cash and the drugs. He also struck a vehicle that contained a pregnant woman, two children and a man, according to the justice department. Broken glass got into one of the children's car seats, and the woman and a child were injured.