Dubuque man arrested after gun theft at Davenport home

Officers arrested a man on several charges after he reportedly stole a gun from a local home and shot it into the air early Tuesday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Dubuque man has been charged with several crimes after a shots fired incident early Tuesday morning.

According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 3:31 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block after receiving a report that someone was running in the street and firing gunshots.

Investigation reports that the man, identified as 27-year-old Danny Woodcox of Dubuque, was at the house of a local resident when he allegedly stole a gun from their house and began firing rounds from another gun into the air.

He was then seen fleeing the area on foot by witnesses, and police began a chase. Officers in a marked squad car pulled up to him, but Woodcox reportedly continued to run away.

During the chase, Woodcox disposed of both of the guns in a local backyard before police eventually caught and arrested him. One of the guns was the one allegedly stolen from the victim, and the other was a revolver that police believe to have been stolen elsewhere, due to its filed-off serial numbers.

Woodcox was charged with 4th Degree Theft, Reckless Use of Firearm, Interference with a Weapon, two counts Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Outstanding Warrants.