The 26-year-old could face up to 40 years in prison after selling heroin to a woman who overdosed and had to be revived by Narcan, said the US Attorney's Office.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A man from Dubuque, Iowa could face up to 40 years in prison after selling heroin to a woman who overdosed and had to be revived by Narcan, according to a statement from the United States Attorney's Office in the northern district of Iowa.

Michael Jerome Greenwood, age 26, admitted in a plea agreement that he sold heroin in Dubuque between 2016 and 2018, according to the statement.

He was convicted of one count of distributing heroin near a playground.

The woman who overdosed bought from him in August of 2018, said the statement. After using, she became unconscious and started having trouble breathing.

"The woman’s family members rushed her to the hospital, where she was revived with Narcan, saving her life," said the statement.