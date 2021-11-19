Drunk Moline motorist drives off road, crashes car into Mississippi River

William Watson, 25, was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash that resulted in his car being submerged in the river.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police and Fire departments responded Thursday night to a vehicle that went off the roadway and into the Mississippi River.

At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, crews found the vehicle completely submerged in the river and a man swimming to shore near the 4300 block of River Drive. The man, 25-year-old William Watson of Moline, was the driver and only occupant of the car, according to a news release from the Moline Police Department.

Watson was treated on the scene for minor cold-weather-related injuries before being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.