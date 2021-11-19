Drunk Moline motorist drives off road, crashes car into Mississippi River

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police and Fire departments responded Thursday night to a vehicle that went off the roadway and into the Mississippi River.
At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, crews found the vehicle completely submerged in the river and a man swimming to shore near the 4300 block of River Drive. The man, 25-year-old William Watson of Moline, was the driver and only occupant of the car, according to a news release from the Moline Police Department.
Watson was treated on the scene for minor cold-weather-related injuries before being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.
Watson was being held in the Rock Island County Jail, and the incident remained under investigation by the police department as of Friday. Anyone with information was asked to call the department at 309-797-0401 or Crime Stoppers of Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.