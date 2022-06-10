x
Crime

Drug bust in LaSalle County results in Rock Island woman's arrest

Donisha Crawford was arrested and held on a $5 million bond after police found heroin and fentanyl in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. — A Rock Island woman was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday, June 8 in LaSalle County, according to a spokesperson with the Illinois State Police.

Police stopped 41-year-old Donisha Crawford for a traffic violation at about 7 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 80, near Milepost 19 in LaSalle County. 

During the traffic stop, a probable cause search of Crawford's vehicle revealed a Class X amount of heroin and fentanyl inside, police said. 

RELATED: States look for solutions as US fentanyl deaths keep rising

Crawford was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, and she was being held at the LaSalle County Jail as of Friday, June 10 on bond set at $5 million.

No other information was available regarding the arrest as of Friday, according to state police.

