Driver who evaded police in Moline crashes in Davenport intersection

The crash happened in the intersection of Locust Street and Fairmount Street when a driver hit the front of another car.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A car that ended up crashing in a Davenport intersection had earlier evaded a traffic stop in Moline, according to a statement from a Moline Police Department spokesperson.

Police said an officer tried to stop "an erratic driver" in Moline on Wednesday, August 11, and that "Moline terminated the pursuit in Davenport."

It was unclear where that chase traveled or for how long it lasted.

The crash happened in the intersection of Locust Street and Fairmount Street when a driver hit the front of another car. A woman was reportedly taken into custody at the scene.

The woman whose car was hit said she's upset with what she considers to be a growing problem in the area.

"We as a community can't just expect lawmakers and blame the police because they're doing their job," said Tia Avila-Conklin, "we cant just say it's the judges, but we have to figure out what part we play and figure out how to hold the people accountable that are causing problems that we're then paying for."