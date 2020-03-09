Driver steals car, leads police on a chase through construction zone

The chase ended at 53rd and Tremont in the city of Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — No one is hurt after a car crash Wednesday, September 2nd.

Around 6:30 p.m., police say they began to follow a stolen car driven by Tremain Rogers, of Davenport. The chase stopped at 53rd and Tremont after Rogers crashed into some road construction there, according to affidavits from the Davenport Police Departments.

The driver and the passenger, Willie Powell of Davenport, refused medical care. Officers are continuing to investigate.