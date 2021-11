DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two juveniles are facing charges following an accident involving three vehicles.

It happened around 9 Monday, Oct. 8 at the intersection of Central Park Avenue and Harrison Street, near the Vander Veer Botanical Park.

Davenport Police say a stolen white Honda Civic didn't stop at a red light and crashed into two other vehicles in traffic. There were no serious injuries reported. The juveniles have been charged with first degree theft.