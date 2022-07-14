Some criminal charges dismissed for driver in fatal I-74 bike path crash

Chhabria Harris will appear Aug. 2 at the Rock Island County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing on the seven remaining charges.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The suspect in the fatal Interstate 74 bike and pedestrian path crash had seven counts against her dismissed during a hearing Tuesday, July 12 at the Rock Island County Courthouse. At the same hearing, she was arraigned on the seven remaining counts.

Chhabria Harris, 46, of East Moline allegedly drove onto the newly opened I-74 path and struck three pedestrians at about 2 a.m. on May 22. The crash resulted in the deaths of 21-year-old Ethan L. Gonzalez and 18-year-old Anthony M. Castaneda, both of Moline.

Harris faces several charges in connection to the crash, including aggravated driving under the influence causing death, aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, aggravated reckless driving and reckless homicide.

As of Tuesday, the following counts against Harris were dismissed:

Count 8 - Aggravated reckless driving resulting in bodily harm.

Count 9 – Aggravated reckless driving resulting in bodily harm.

Count 10 – Reckless homicide with a motor vehicle.

Count 11 – Driving under the influence of alcohol.

Count 12 – Accident resulting in injury/death.

Count 13 – Reckless homicide with a motor vehicle.

Count 14 – Driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level at or above the 0.08% limit.