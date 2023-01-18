3 teens arrested in connection to Muscatine drive-by shooting, police say

A Muscatine home was struck by multiple bullets early Tuesday morning. Three people have been arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine home was struck by multiple bullets overnight Tuesday morning, according to a Muscatine Police Department news release.

Around 1:02 a.m. on Jan. 17, Muscatine police responded to the 1300 block of Oak Street to a report of shots fired.

There were no injuries, however, a home was struck multiple times. The vehicle was stopped by police as it was attempting to leave the scene.

Three individuals have been arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

18-year-old Christian James of Fruitland, along with a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested for their involvement.

This is believed to be a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Investigation into the incident is ongoing.