3 teens arrested in connection to Muscatine drive-by shooting, police say

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine home was struck by multiple bullets overnight Tuesday morning, according to a Muscatine Police Department news release.
Around 1:02 a.m. on Jan. 17, Muscatine police responded to the 1300 block of Oak Street to a report of shots fired.
There were no injuries, however, a home was struck multiple times. The vehicle was stopped by police as it was attempting to leave the scene.
Three individuals have been arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
18-year-old Christian James of Fruitland, along with a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested for their involvement.
This is believed to be a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Investigation into the incident is ongoing.
