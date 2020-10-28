Dixon woman charged after teen dies after being found intoxicated an unconscious

A statement from the Dixon Police Department said 49-year-old Kelli M. Riggen called 911 to report "a subject at her residence who was not breathing."

DIXON, Ill. — A Dixon, Illinois woman is facing charges in connection to the death of a 15-year-old boy who was found unconscious and intoxicated at her home, according to officials.

A statement from the Dixon Police Department said 49-year-old Kelli M. Riggen called 911 on Friday, May 22 to report "a subject at her residence who was not breathing."

Police said an investigation found that the teen had been left outside, unattended and was "intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness." He was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to Rockford, where he died.

A Lee County Grand Jury on October 16 returned a True Bill of Indictment, which means there's significant evidence for the case to be heard.