Teen boy charged with unlawful use of weapons after bringing gun to school on Monday

Dixon police say the teen boy was charged and released to their parent after the gun was discovered in their car Monday afternoon.

DIXON, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy is charged with unlawful use of weapons after a handgun was found in his car in the Dixon High School parking lot Monday afternoon, according to the Dixon Police Department.

Police report that the high school administration contacted their department at 12:11 p.m. regarding a student in possession of a firearm. Officers met with school leaders and determined that the firearm was in the student's vehicle which was parked on school property.

School leaders made contact with the student while they were on school property and asked him about the tip they had received. Leaders eventually searched the 16-year-old's car and found a loaded .45-caliber handgun.

Officers were present while the school's administration conducted the search. They confiscated the handgun and arrested and charged the student with unlawful use of weapons and unauthorized possession of weapons.

The juvenile was processed and then released to their parent.

Dixon police are still investigating the incident. Those with any information are encouraged to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411.