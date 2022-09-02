x
Crime

Dixon man arrested for possession of child pornography Friday

After executing a search warrant on Friday, Dixon police arrested a man on 5 charges of possession of child pornography.
DIXON, Ill — Dixon police arrested a man on Friday, Sept. 2 after receiving a tip saying he was in possession of child pornography, according to the police department.

DPD received the information on Thursday, Sept. 1, and quickly launched an investigation into the accused, who was identified as 50-year-old Michael Langley.

The next day, officers executed a search warrant at a location in the 500 block of East Bradshaw Street, where Langley was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Langley resides in the Lee County Jail.

The Dixon Police Department was assisted by Illinois State Police Zone 2 Investigations and the Lee County State's Attorney's Office.

