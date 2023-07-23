x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man flees from police in Des Moines, then Burlington after a domestic violence incident

31-year-old Joshua Thompson left downtown Des Moines with a woman, and was eventually found in western Des Moines County.
Credit: WNEP

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was pursued by police in western Des Moines County in connection with a domestic violence incident that occurred in downtown Des Moines Sunday afternoon.

31-year-old Joshua Thompson was spotted in his car by Iowa State Patrol troopers and officers from multiple Des Moines County law enforcement agencies, who began a pursuit. 

Thompson had the victim of the domestic violence incident, a 31-year-old woman, traveling with him unwillingly. He was seen with a handgun and was driving a maroon 2015 Hyundai Tucson.

Burlington Police pursued the car, using stop sticks to bring it to an eventual stop in the 200 block of North Gertrude St.

When officers caught up to Thompson, he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot injury.

The woman was placed in the care of law enforcement, who made arrangements to reunite her with her family. 

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Today marks one year since the Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out